Stewartville woman sentenced for beer bottle assault

Law enforcement says she smashed her boyfriend in the head.

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 2:24 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Stewartville woman is sentenced for smashing a beer bottle on her boyfriend’s head.

Kayla Avis Peterson, 20, pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor domestic assault. A charge of 2nd degree assault was dismissed.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Peterson and her boyfriend were arguing on October 12 when she hit him with the bottle. He suffered severe cuts to his head and neck and had to be taken to the hospital.

Peterson will served one year of supervised probation and either pay a $300 fine or do 30 hours of community work service.

