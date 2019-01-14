Clear
Stewartville woman pleads not guilty to burglary and assault

Angelica Quintero Angelica Quintero

Arrested after a confrontation with the father of her children.

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 1:01 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Stewartville woman is pleading not guilty to several charges in a Mower County domestic dispute.

Angelica Maria Quintero, 31, is facing two counts of 1st degree burglary and one count each of 5th degree assault, 4th degree criminal damage to property, and driving after revocation.

Authorities say they were called to a home along 1st Street NW in Grand Meadow on December 29, 2018. Quintero is accused of going to the home of the father of her children, “banging” on the front door, and then entering without permission. A woman at the home says she was afraid Quintero was going to attack her.

Law enforcement says after Quintero was forced out of the home, she got into her SUV, smashed it into the front of the other woman’s car, and then left the scene.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says Quintero was then arrested in Olmsted County and said she went to the home to get money for her children.

Her trial is scheduled to start on April 29.

