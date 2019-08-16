Clear

Stewartville woman found guilty in fatal Fillmore County crash

Sarah Sexton

One person killed in October 2017 collision.

Posted: Aug 16, 2019 12:06 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

PRESTON, Minn. – A woman has been convicted of nine crimes for a deadly collision in Fillmore County.

Authorities say Sarah Nichole Sexton, 39 of Stewartville, was driving home from a volleyball tournament with her 13-year-old daughter when she drove through a stop sign at the intersection of Fillmore County Road 39 and County road 2, crashing into the vehicle driven by Duane Hodge.

The October 17, 2017, collision seriously injured Duane and killed a passenger, Joan Hodge.

Sexton was charged in April 2018 with 2nd degree manslaughter, criminal vehicular homicide, two counts of criminal vehicular operation, two counts of reckless driving, careless driving, speeding, and failure to stop at a stop sign. Her trial finally began Monday and the Fillmore County Attorney’s Office says Sexton was found guilty of all charges.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 7.

