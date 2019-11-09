Clear

Stewartville volleyball wins first state title since 2014

The Tigers are on top of the world.

Posted: Nov 9, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ST. PAUL, Minnesota -- For the first time since 2014, the Tigers are on top of the world. Stewartville outlasted defending-state champ North Branch in five sets to win the 2A title.

"This has been an emotional year this year," Tigers Head Coach John Dzubay said. "Sometimes you know all the hard work and stuff doesn't pay off and it's not there anyway but it was there tonight so this is pretty darn special."

Junior middle hitter Erin Lamb injured her ankle celebrating in last week's section final against Kasson-Mantorville. Lamb, who was also dealing with a concussion earlier, said the feeling is incredible.

It's an incredible, incredible feeling like just knowing that all the hard work, everything we've worked for, everything we've said, we brought it together and we did it," Lamb said.

