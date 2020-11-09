Stewartville volleyball season placed on hold

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Fresh off a state championship and off to a perfect 9-0 start in 2020, the season has come to a grinding halt for the No. 1 Stewartville volleyball team.

Tigers head coach, John Dzubay, confirmed with KIMT News 3 on Monday that the team will be in quarantine until Nov. 19 following a reported positive COVID-19 test for one of the players, much to his surprise.

“We have been working very hard to avoid this,” Dzubay said. “Our parents drive their daughters to all away games, we always wear masks, some do so even when practicing on the court, and families have been trying to limit their contact with outside people.”

Stewartville is scheduled to play Cannon Falls on Nov. 19. Until then, their focus remains on staying healthy.

“It will be tough to lose so much practice time, but these kids just want to play. I know they will bounce back quickly.”

The last date for regular-season competition is Nov. 28 with section tournaments scheduled to begin Nov. 30.