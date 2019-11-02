Clear

Stewartville volleyball heads to first state tournament in four years

The Tigers knocked off the Komets in the Section 1AA finals.

Posted: Nov 2, 2019 6:40 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- After falling in the Section tournament the last three years to the same Kasson-Mantorville squad, this win was satisfying for the Stewartville volleyball team.

"This is awesome, it's not like the first time but I feel like it's been a long, long time," Tigers Head Coach John Dzubay said. "This is great to get back, with this group of kids especially."

The Tigers advance to their first state tourney in four years, defeating KM 3-1. 

"The past couple of years hasn't gone our way you know and we've been working really hard," junior middle hitter Erin Lamb said. "We've known that it's going to end up being us and Kasson at the end so it just really felt good that all our hard work paid off."

