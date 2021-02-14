Stewartville to play Minnehaha Academy on ESPNU Monday

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - The Stewartville Tigers boy's basketball team will have the chance of a lifetime Monday, travelling to Minneapolis to face Minneahaha Academy on ESPNU.

Stewartville was a last-second replacement, the Redhawks were originally supposed to play against a team from Houston, Tenn. but a snowstorm forced the team to cancel.

The matchup features the top two ranked players in Minnesota according to Rivals: Minnehaha's Chet Holmgren (the No. 1 ranked player in the nation) and the Tigers Will Tschetter (No. 133).

Tip off is at 6:00 PM.