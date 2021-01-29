Stewartville teens involved in two-vehicle collision

PLEASANT GROVE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Two vehicles have crashed into each other in southern Olmsted County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a 2007 Pontiac G6 was going west on Highway 30 and a 2015 Toyota Prius was heading north on County Road 1 when they collided in the intersection. Names have not been released but the State Patrol says the driver of the G6 is a 37-year-old woman from Mendota Heights and the driver of the Prius is a 17-year-old male from Stewartville with an 18-year-old male passenger also from Stewartville.

The State Patrol says this crash happened around 7:15 pm Friday and did result in injuries. Airbags deployed in both vehicles.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Stewartville Fire Department, and Stewartville Ambulance assisted at the scene.