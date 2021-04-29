Stewartville teacher's new hobby leads to discovery of a piece southeastern Minnesota sports history

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - A Stewartville teacher decided to try something new when the pandemic hit - metal detecting.

Among the things he has found, one has some special southeastern Minnesota sports history.

"I ran here as an athlete myself and thought well, I'll come through here. I've always wanted to find a cross country medal near one of the finish areas and just kind of by dumb luck, ended up running into this," says Jim Parry.

Parry has been metal detecting for about a year now.

Just last weekend, he found a cross country medal at Stewartville High School.

He knew the Stewartville Invitational was held in that area many years ago.

"In my head, the story that I have is the athlete got 17th place. In the awards ceremony just on the other side of the area here, they walked right here to the buses, and this fell out of their hand or pocket, rolled down the hill, and sat here for 26 years," says Parry.

Parry believes he has found the owner and has reached out to that person.

They still live in the area.

"It's my intent to actually get the medal back to this person. I'm hoping they remember losing it and that there's some meaning to it," says Parry.