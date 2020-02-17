Stewartville teachers are working to break the cycle of poverty within the school district

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - More than 20% of students in the Stewartville School District qualify for free or reduced meals.

That's why the superintendent felt having this event is so important. It's called the "poverty simulation experience" and it's meant to show staff what it might be like to live in a low-income family. The experience is put on by the Minnesota Community Action Program. The participants will be assigned a family setting and have to work through different situations.

Superintendent Belinda Selfors said the needs of students go beyond education - it's also emotional and social. She said their ultimate goal is to make sure their students have access to the best possible education because that's the only way to break the cycle of poverty. "So what we're hoping is we develop a better understanding of what disadvantage groups might be experiencing as a result of limited resources and help us move forward with doing a better job of meeting those kids needs and supporting those families as they try to make sure their children are getting the quality education that they deserve and at the same time help them access resources that are needed to be a family that's doing more than just surviving," explained Superintendent Selfors.

Almost 30 volunteers from the community will be helping out with the simulation so more people can be aware of these issues.