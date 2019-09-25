STEWARTVILLE, Minn. – A teacher is pleading not guilty to misdemeanor charges of assault and malicious punishment of a child.
David Sklenicka, 42 of Rochester, was charged in May for an alleged incident in September 2018 at Stewartville High School, where Slkenicka is listed as a science teacher. A student accused Sklenicka of hitting him twice in the leg with a meter stick. The victim says he only reported the incident after Sklenicka sprayed him in the back with a water bottle while he was tying his shoes in October 2018.
A trial is scheduled to start on January 21 in Olmsted County District Court.
Related Content
- Stewartville teacher pleads not guilty to assaulting a student
- Stewartville woman pleads not guilty to burglary and assault
- Man pleads not guilty to assault and stalking in Stewartville
- Guilty plea in Stewartville domestic assault
- Not guilty plea in Stewartville domestic assault
- Stewartville man pleads guilty to harassment
- Two plead guilty in Stewartville vehicle theft
- Woman pleads guilty to stealing from the Stewartville Care Center
- 'Flexible learning' helps Stewartville students, teachers stay on track
- Man loses appeal on Stewartville sexual assault
Scroll for more content...