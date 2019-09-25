Clear

Stewartville teacher pleads not guilty to assaulting a student

Victim says he was hit in the leg with a stick.

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 2:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. – A teacher is pleading not guilty to misdemeanor charges of assault and malicious punishment of a child.

David Sklenicka, 42 of Rochester, was charged in May for an alleged incident in September 2018 at Stewartville High School, where Slkenicka is listed as a science teacher. A student accused Sklenicka of hitting him twice in the leg with a meter stick. The victim says he only reported the incident after Sklenicka sprayed him in the back with a water bottle while he was tying his shoes in October 2018.

A trial is scheduled to start on January 21 in Olmsted County District Court.

