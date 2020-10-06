Stewartville students are adapting to following the hybrid model this school year

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Stewartville Public School students are in their fourth week of a mix of in-person and distance learning. Right now, students in Pre-K through 5th grade go to school for in-person learning and students 6th through 12th grade are following the hybrid model, which includes distance learning. The next transition for the younger kids will be to full on distance learning as well.

To help with social distancing for the younger students, the district is using 2 classroom spaces for a single class. The board chair, Rebecca Wortman, said parents and students had the opportunity to build a relationship with the teachers the week before school started. She explained having an open conversation about the needs or barriers some families may be facing has been crucial. "Some parents may have limitations. Some students may have limitations and there may be some barriers that we have to deal with," said Wortman. "If we don't talk about the barriers, then we can't provide that education."

Wortman explained another huge positive for Stewartville this year was the ability to add a COVID-19 coordinator to solely focus on any cases within the district and allows other staff members to stick to their expertise. She said they're really taking into account feedback from everyone who plays a role in the district, making sure they have what they need education wise, but also mentally and help with food security. "So when we did this plan, we really looked at intentionality, what does it look like for transitions for kids, what does it look like for transitions for parents and staff," said Wortman.

Wortman explained they have a distance learning plan and they have transition plan to go from in-person to distance learning, but they don't know when that'll happen just yet. It all depends on Olmsted County Public Health and the Minnesota Departments of Health and Education. The superintendent, COVID-19 coordinator, and board members meet every Thursday with Public Health to review the the numbers and see how they're doing.