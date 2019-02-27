Stewartville snow plows pushing back the snow

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - The recent blizzard caused Stewartville's roads to narrow. On Wednesday, snow plows went out to widen them again to try to stay ahead of the next snowfall.

"We're afraid if we get another wind and snow that our streets will close right back up if we don't get it widened back out," says Public Works Director Sean Hale.

The city is also hoping the effort will help prevent spring flooding. City Administrator Bill Schimmel explains, "So we don't deal with intersection flooding or flooding out in the street because if we still deal with cold weather, you could see then these big ice batches come about because of that."

The city expects plows to be out on Thursday as well.