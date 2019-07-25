Clear
Stewartville siblings sentenced for stealing

Pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft charges.

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 4:16 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A brother and sister are pleading guilty to an Olmsted County burglary.

Authorities say Colinda Rebecca Andrews, 51 of Stewartville, and Jeffrey Nye Andrews, 55 of Stewartville, stole a shovel, a tractor sprinkler, and a bird feed from a garage in the 10000 block of County Road 115 SW on May 3.

Jeffrey Andrews pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft. He’s been sentenced to one year of probation to the court and must either perform 30 hours of community work service or pay a $300 fine.

Colinda Andrews entered a guilty plea to aiding and abetting misdemeanor theft. She received one year of supervised probation and a $300 fine.

