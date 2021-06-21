Stewartville semi driver involved in St. Paul collision that killed pedestrian

ST. PAUL, Minn. – An Olmsted County semi driver is involved in a fatal auto accident in the Twin Cities.

It happened just before 3 pm on southbound Highway 52 in St. Paul. The Minnesota State Patrol says Uhlir Wade Christopher, 47 of Stewartville, was driving when a pedestrian stepped in front of his semi at the intersection with Belvidere Street.

The pedestrian, identified only as a 28-year-old from Memphis, Tennessee, was the registered owner of a car that had stopped on Highway 52 near where the deadly collision occurred.