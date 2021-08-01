Stewartville rider hurt in Fillmore County motorcycle crash

PILOT MOUND TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Stewartville man is hurt in a Fillmore County motorcycle crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Thomas James Rowekamp, 67 of Stewartville, was riding west on Highway 30 when he lost control just before 3 pm Saturday. Rowekamp went off the road at 325th Avenue and crashed.

The State Patrol says Rowekamp suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, Chatfield Police Department, Chatfield Fire and Ambulance, and Mayo Air Ambulance assisted at the scene.