Stewartville man to stand trial for Fillmore County burglary and assault

PRESTON, Minn. – A Stewartville man is set to stand trial on multiple felonies after a dispute in Fillmore County.

Cody Mycal Garness, 28, is charged with two counts of 1st degree burglary, 2nd degree burglary, 3rd degree assault, violating a no-contact order, domestic abuse, and two counts of misdemeanor assault.

The Preston Police Department says it was called to a home on Spring Street on December 11, 2019. One witness said Garness showed up asking where his drugs were and “just went crazy” when the witness said they didn’t know. Another person said Garness grabbed their arm and asked for keys to a vehicle outside. Police say that started a struggle where Garness put a leg lock around the victim’s neck until the victim started to black out. The victim said he had to choke Garness to eventually get free.

The other witness said they then gave the vehicle keys to Garness and he drove off.

Court records state a domestic abuse no contact order was in place that prohibited Garness from going to that Spring Street address or having contact with one of the witnesses.

A trial is now set to begin on April 28.