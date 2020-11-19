Stewartville man sentenced for confrontation with police

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of threatening “suicide by cop” is sentenced to probation.

Leonard LeRoy Thielen Jr., 58 of Stewartville, was arrested on June 17, 2018, after an incident in Pine Lawn Park in Grand Meadow. Police say officers approached Thielen when they believed he was violating a no-contact order. Court documents state Thielen began walking away and when officers followed, he became angry and threatened to kill himself or force police to shoot him.

Thielen reportedly jumped over a barbwire fence and ran into a soybean field, when he pulled out a knife and told police to shoot him. Thielen eventually surrendered after an hour.

He pleaded guilty to terroristic threats and was ordered Thursday to spend three years of supervised probation.