Stewartville man sentenced for back-to-back assaults

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Assaulting two people results in probation for a Stewartville man.

Izack Lee-Allen Wells-Crockett, 25, was accused of choking a woman and threatening to kill her on January 28, 2020, then trying to rob Honest Liquors on January 29, 2020. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Wells-Crockett tried to run off with a bottle of booze after two of his credit cards were declined, then struggled with a male clerk trying to escape.

Wells-Crockett pleaded guilty to domestic assault and fifth-degree assault and was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation. He must also pay $71.91 for a bottle of liquor smashed during the robbery and perform 50 hours of community work service.