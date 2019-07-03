Stewartville man sentenced for Rochester drug arrest

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Almost a year-and-a-half after his arrest, a Stewartville man is pleading guilty to drug possession.
Cory Christopher Meredith, 30, was pulled over in Rochester on January 17, 2018. Police say he confessed to using drugs within the past three days and consented to a search of his vehicle, which turned up 11 grams of meth, marijuana, and a digital scale.
Meredith pleaded guilty Wednesday to 5th degree drug possession. He was sentenced to three years of supervised probation and must either do 75 hours of community work service or pay a $750 fine.
