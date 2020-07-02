Stewartville man sent to prison for Mower County meth

AUSTIN, Minn. – Passing out in a pickup truck leads to a Stewartville man going to prison.

Shaun Michael Sloan, 37, was arrested on January 3, 2019, after a Mower County sheriff’s deputy found his asleep in a truck in Racine at 3 am. The deputy says he saw a can of butane and a zip-top bag which seemed to hold methamphetamine inside the truck.

Sloan failed three field sobriety tests and a search of the truck found 45.97 grams of meth. He pleaded guilty to 2nd degree drug possession and 4th degree DWI.

Sloan was sentenced Thursday to five years and 10 months behind bars, with credit for 227 days already served.