Stewartville man pleads not guilty to robbery and domestic assault

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of domestic assault and trying to rob a liquor store is pleading not guilty.

Isack Lee-Allen Wells-Crockett, 25 of Stewartville, is charged with simple robbery and 5th degree assault for an incident at Honest Liquor in Stewartville on January 29.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Wells-Crockett tried to buy some beer but two different credit cards were declined. Investigators say that’s when he grabbed a bottle of Bacardi and ran. Court documents state the store clerk ran after Wells-Crockets and the bottle of liquor ended up smashed on the ground during a struggle.

After his arrest, Wells-Crockett was also charged with domestic assault by strangulation and threats of violence for an incident on January 28.

He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges. No trial date has been set.