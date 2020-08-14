Stewartville man pleads not guilty over 200 grams of meth

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Stewartville man is pleading not guilty to having 200 grams of methamphetamine at his home.

Jason Roy Bale-Bakken, 35, is charged with 1st degree sale of drugs, 1st degree possession of drugs, and possession of ammunition as a felon.

He was arrested on December 23, 2019, after the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and the Southeastern Minnesota Narcotics and Gang Task Force searched Bale-Bakken’s home in the 6500 block of West River Road. Officers say they found the 200 grams of meth, digital scales, a holster, and a magazine.

No trial date has been set due to the COVID-19 pandemic.