Stewartville man pleads guilty to violating a restraining order

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of slapping a child in Stewartville is taking a plea deal.

Jeffrey Lowell Cowden, 58 of Stewartville, pleaded guilty Friday to violating a harassment restraining order. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to the 100 block of S Main Street on March 14 for a domestic assault. Deputies say Cowden was at the house of a person with a restraining order against him. Witnesses say while there, Cowden slapped a 10-year-old.

Court documents state after his arrest, Cowden’s blood alcohol level was measured at .218, over twice the legal limit.

His sentencing is set for December 9.