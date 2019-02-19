Clear
Stewartville man pleads guilty to harassment

Jeffrey Cowden Jeffrey Cowden

Authorities say he was also arrested with meth.

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 3:29 PM
Updated: Feb. 19, 2019 3:32 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of harassing and threatening people at an apartment complex is pleading guilty.

Jeffrey Lowell Cowden, 56 of Stewartville, was arrested on December 3, 2018. Authorities say they were called to the 100 block of South Main Street after Cowden was reported for violating an order of protection. Law enforcement says Cowden was caught with 1.6 grams of methamphetamine.

He entered a guilty plea Tuesday to 5th degree drug possession and harassment. His sentence is two years of supervised probation and he must also pay a $700 fine or do 70 hours of community work service.

