Stewartville man pleads guilty to assaulting a clerk and choking a woman

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An accused liquor store robber is pleading guilty to assaulting two people.

Izack Lee-Allen Wells-Crockett, 25 of Stewartville, was first arrested for allegedly trying to rob Honest Liquors on January 29, 2020. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Wells-Crockett tried to run off with a bottle of Bacardi after two of his credit cards were declined. Investigators say a male clerk ran after Wells-Crockett and the bottle was dropped and smashed on the ground during a struggle.

More charges were then filed on February 7, 2020, accusing Wells-Crockett of choking a woman and threatening to kill her.

He has now pleaded guilty to fifth-degree assault and domestic assault by strangulation. Charges of simple robbery and threats of violence will likely be dismissed when Wells-Crockett is sentenced, which is scheduled for July 19.