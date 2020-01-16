Clear
Stewartville man pleads guilty after charge he chased a woman with a knife

Authorities called to apartment complex in September 2019.

Posted: Jan 16, 2020 1:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of chasing a woman down a hallway with a butter knife is pleading guilty.

Rogers Robins Mochama, 28 of Stewartville, was arrested in September 2019 after authorities were called to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Main Street in Stewartville. A witness says they saw Mochama beating a 20-year-old female and law enforcement suffered bruises to the face and a cut on her head.

Mochama pleaded guilty Thursday to domestic assault and was sentenced to two years of supervised probation and must either do 40 hours of community work service or pay a $400 fine.

Charges of harassment, threats of violence, and violating a no-contact order were dismissed.

