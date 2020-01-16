ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of chasing a woman down a hallway with a butter knife is pleading guilty.
Rogers Robins Mochama, 28 of Stewartville, was arrested in September 2019 after authorities were called to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Main Street in Stewartville. A witness says they saw Mochama beating a 20-year-old female and law enforcement suffered bruises to the face and a cut on her head.
Mochama pleaded guilty Thursday to domestic assault and was sentenced to two years of supervised probation and must either do 40 hours of community work service or pay a $400 fine.
Charges of harassment, threats of violence, and violating a no-contact order were dismissed.
Related Content
- Stewartville man pleads guilty after charge he chased a woman with a knife
- Stewartville man pleads guilty to harassment
- Rochester woman pleads guilty in knife attack
- Austin woman pleads guilty to knife threat
- Rochester man pleads guilty in knife threat
- Austin man pleads guilty to knife threat
- Austin man pleads guilty to knife threat
- Two plead guilty in Stewartville vehicle theft
- Stewartville woman pleads not guilty to burglary and assault
- Woman pleads guilty to stealing from the Stewartville Care Center
Scroll for more content...