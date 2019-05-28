Clear
Stewartville man convicted of stalking loses his appeal

Long Vang Long Vang

Victim committed suicide in December 2015.

Posted: May 28, 2019
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A man convicted of stalking after a woman killed herself loses in the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

Long Vang, 37 of Stewartville, was original charged in June 2016 with 3rd degree murder and 2nd degree manslaughter but those charges were eventually dismissed. Vang was then convicted at trial of felony stalking and sentenced in March 2018 to six years and six months in prison.

Prosecutors said Vang verbally and physically abused the mother of his children for years, ultimately leaving her with a traumatic brain injury. They argued that abuse is what made her commit suicide in December 2015.

Vang’s appeal claimed his rights were violated when he was prevented from removing two women from his jury. The district court judge allowed Long to remove three women from the jury but ruled Vang’s reasons for eliminating the other two were clearly based in gender discrimination and not allowed under Minnesota law.

Vang appealed, arguing there was no evidence his motives for removing the two female jurors were discriminatory. The Minnesota Court of Appeals rejected that argument, pointing out that if all of Vang’s challenges were allowed there would have been only one woman on his jury.

