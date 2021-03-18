Stewartville man charged with drug crimes after asking police for a favor

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A request to law enforcement results in multiple drug charges against a Stewartville man.

Rochester police say Keith Butler, 37 of Stewartville, was pulled over just after 12 am Thursday in the area of 28th Street SW and Broadway Avenue. An officer says the license plate light on Butler’s vehicle was not working.

Butler was then arrested after it was learned there was a Fillmore County warrant out for him for violating a protection order. Police say a glass meth pipe was found in Butler’s pocket.

The arresting officer says as he put Butler in the squad car, Butler asked the officer to get his wallet and phone for him from Butler’s vehicle. Police say the officer then noticed drug paraphernalia in plain sight in the vehicle and a search found 17 grams of methamphetamine, 5 THC gummies, and two digital scales.

Butler is facing charges of second-, third-, and fifth-degree controlled substance crime.