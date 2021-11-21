Stewartville man charged with burglaries and arson pleads guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Stewartville man accused of two burglaries is pleading guilty to one.

Trenton Luke Rudlong, 22, was first arrested in April and charged with first-degree burglary and harassment. Rochester police say Rudlong used a window to enter an apartment in the 1500 block of 41st Street NW and stole some keys. A 22-year-old woman in the apartment locked herself in the bathroom and called police.

Rudlong has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of stalking and his sentencing is set for February 14, 2022.

Rudlong was then arrested in September and charged with second-degree burglary, stalking, second-degree arson, fifth-degree drug possession, and domestic abuse. Rochester police responded to a report of a fire in the 300 block of 27th Street NE. Officers say they arrived to find that household items set ablaze in a grassy field led to flames spreading to a garage.

Investigators say Rudlong climbed into an apartment through a second-floor window, trashed the place, then took some belongings outside and set them on fire. Police say Rudlong later returned to the scene, resisted arrest, and choked a K9 dog before being shot twice with a Taser.

No plea has been entered for the September incident.