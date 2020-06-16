Stewartville man arrested for breaking a woman's arm

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. – A argument that resulted in a broken arm for a woman has landed a man behind bars.

Shaun Sloan, 37 of Stewartville, is facing charges of 3rd degree assault, two counts of domestic assault, and interfering with a 911 call.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office say Sloan got into an argument around 2 am Sunday with the 38-year-old woman he lives with. Sloan is accused of pinning her to the bed, throwing furniture, and slamming a door on the woman’s arm as she left, breaking two bones.

The Sheriff’s Office says Sloan turned himself in Monday afternoon and was booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.