Stewartville man arrested for baseball bat assault

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. – A man is accused of using a baseball bat to damage a car and someone’s leg.

Preston Landrum, 28 of Stewartville, was arrested Monday afternoon and is facing charges of second-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to the 300 block of 23rd Street NW in Stewartville around 2:53 pm Monday. Callers said a man was hitting cars with a baseball bat. Deputies say they located Landrum in a trailer park and took him into custody.

Witnesses say Landrum was at his ex-girlfriend’s home when her new boyfriend showed up. That’s when Landrum allegedly hit the new boyfriend in the leg with a baseball bat and smashed up a vehicle belonging to either him or the ex-girlfriend.