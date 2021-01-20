Stewartville man accused of slapping a child gets probation

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of slapping a child in Stewartville is sentenced to four years of supervised probation.

Jeffrey Lowell Cowden, 58 of Stewartville, was arrested in March 2020 after a reported domestic assault. Olmsted County sheriff’s deputies said Cowden was at the home of a person with a restraining order against him. Witnesses said Cowden slapped a 10-year-old.

Court documents say Cowden registered a blood alcohol level of .218 after his arrest, more than twice the legal limit.

He eventually pleaded guilty to violating a restraining order. Besides the probation, Cowden was sentenced Wednesday to 10 days of electronic home monitoring and 50 hours of community work service.