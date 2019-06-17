Clear

Stewartville hosts first ever all-comers track meet

Young runners looked to stay active in the summer months.

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

STEWARTVILLE, Minnesota -- Even the rain and soggy conditions couldn't keep the runners away. Stewartville High School hosted its first ever all-comers track meet Monday. 

Young runners ran normal track & field events from the 100 meter dash to the one mile run. Children also took part in field events like the long jump.

Stewartville girls track & field Head Coach Dawn Miller said the event was created to get kids active in the summer months.

"We had some parents that actually requested through our community-ed, I just said sure lets get it going," Miller said. "Have fun, socialize, get some exercise, be with some kids, get out of the house."

