Stewartville football star gives back to community

STEWARTVILLE, Minnesota - As Covid-19 spreads throughout the world, Stewartville junior Josh Buri is helping others.

The football star has spent this past week with teammates picking up trash in ditches and delivering ice cream to special needs kids.

He's hoping that he'll help inspire others to do their part during this pandemic.

"That's definitely the goal, trying to get everyone to do one good deed a day to help out their community," Buri said. "Use that in a good way to help out others that give to them."