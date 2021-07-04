Stewartville Fire Department shares fireworks preparations

STEWARTVILLE, Minn.- Whether it's at home or on TV, people all across Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Central Iowa were watching fireworks Sunday night. Stewartville was one of many Minnesota communities where the skies lit up in honor of America's birthday.

The city's fire department put on it's annual fireworks show. They started preparing them at 7am. All throughout the day, firefighters were working to make sure Sunday's night celebration was fun but also safe.

"We have a fire engine on-site with water capabilities in the event that there's any fire from either the debris from the fireworks or the tubes themselves," says Stewartville firefighter Jarett Jones.

Jones and his colleagues also wear ear and eye protection to keep themselves safe.