Stewartville drug argument leads to sentence for Rochester man

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An argument over drugs results in probation for a Rochester man.

Matthew Ryan Judy, 30, was arrested on January 16 after the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said an argument Stewartville over someone being involved in the drug trade led to Judy trying to get at that person with an 8-inch blade.

Judy was originally charged with 2nd degree assault and stalking, both felonies, but pleaded guilty to misdemeanor domestic assault. He’s been given two years of supervised probation.