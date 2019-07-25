Clear
BREAKING NEWS North Iowa mass murderer and drug kingpin to be executed in 2020 Full Story

Stewartville drug argument leads to sentence for Rochester man

Authorities say it escalated to threats with an 8-inch blade.

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 1:18 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An argument over drugs results in probation for a Rochester man.

Matthew Ryan Judy, 30, was arrested on January 16 after the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said an argument Stewartville over someone being involved in the drug trade led to Judy trying to get at that person with an 8-inch blade.

Judy was originally charged with 2nd degree assault and stalking, both felonies, but pleaded guilty to misdemeanor domestic assault. He’s been given two years of supervised probation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Showers move in this evening, more storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Increasing Clouds & Returning Rain Chances

Image

Dustin Honken to be executed in January of 2020

Image

Looking back: Remembering the Dustin Honken murders

Image

Kasson City Council moving forward with sewage repairs

Image

Zumbro Ridge Estates breaks ground on basketball court

Image

Tracking Returning Rain Chances

StormTeam 3: Clouds increasing and rain chances return

Image

SAW: Lisabeth Fiser of Charles City

Image

Chamber of Commerce golf

Image

Charles City softball falls in semifinals

Community Events