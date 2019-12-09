Stewartville collision injures one Monday afternoon

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. – One is hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision in Olmsted County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Paul Mearl Raygor, 61 of Stewartville, and Lawanna Kay Thompson, 65 of Spring Valley, crashed in the intersection of Highway 63 and 20th Street NW just after 1 pm. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts and Thompson was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Stewartville Fire Department, and Mayo Ambulance all assisted with this accident. The State Patrol says the road was snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.