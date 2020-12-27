Stewartville city leaders are making sure no one goes hungry

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Thanks to some extra CARES Act funding, city leaders in Stewartville are making sure no one goes hungry this holiday season.

In a partnership with local restaurants and the Economic Development Authority. The city donated money to six different restaurants with the mission of providing prepared meals to the community. The mayor, Jimmie-John King, said the pandemic is causing financial stress on a lot of people and he didn't want to see that continue through the holidays. He explained Stewartville is known for stepping up and helping each other out. So having this partnership made sense. "Well with this pandemic here we're going through and there's some people having some harder times and it's the holiday season and maybe there's enough pressure on people already," he explained. "They don't need to prepare a meal. They can pick one up here and it's prepared for them and they can celebrate with their self if they're not going to be with family and friends and have a big meal like they usually do."

Mayor King said after word got around this was happening, more people stepped forward to help out. "Our community has always been very good about involving their self in helping out," he emphasized. "It's the time of the year and everything else, I think it's bringing out the good in everybody. The ones that are having a little better year, none of us are having the best, but some of us are having a little better year than others. It's their way of giving back and try to help everybody just have a Merry Christmas."

The next distribution is taking place Tuesday, December 29th in the parking lot at the Stewartville Civic Center. It begins at 1 p.m. and it'll last until the food runs out.