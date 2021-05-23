Stewartville celebrates with grand opening of Bear Cave Amphitheater

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Celebrating the new addition at Stewartville's Bear Cave Park, Saturday is the grand opening of its new amphitheater.

The amphitheater has been a long time coming.

Plans have been in the works with the Stewartville Area Community Foundation since 2016.

The plan was approved by the city council in 2019, donating 50 thousand dollars to the fund.

It was built last year and now it's ready for community use.

One of the evening's performers, Aaron Simmons, says this venue couldn't have come at a more perfect time.

“It's no secret that people have been cooped up looking for things to do, and a space like this outside that people can feel comfortable in especially in that transition period - it's kind of a perfect storm, as much as it can be a perfect storm coming out of a global pandemic, but it's a good timing for this,” Simmons says.

He says people have missed live music during the last year.

“Coming out of that it's been really exciting for me, a musician, and for other people in performing arts to get back to it. And I think this is a great space for that - and it's a representation of where we are heading.”

Bear Cave Amphitheater will feature a summer concert series free to the public every Wednesday starting June 16 through August 7th.