Stewartville businesses can be reimbursed for cleaning supplies

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Cleaning supplies are a common site not just at home, but around the work place as well. That's why 50 different businesses in Stewartville will be getting up to $200 to help purchase them.

The Stewartville Economic Development Authority, or EDA, recently closed an existing program. That program hasn't been in place for a couple of years now, so it's left behind $10,000 of unused funds. Joya Stetson said they wanted to be able to use that money and respond to the ongoing pandemic. In May, the EDA pushed out a survey to see what the businesses need right now. They found out that many of them needed to buy supplies they didn't originally budget for.

To be reimbursed though, you must purchase the cleaning supplies from another Stewartville business. "We're trying to be as flexible as possible just because we understand that different industries are going to need to respond to COVID-19 in different ways," explained Stetson. "The cleaning and safety materials that they'll need to purchase will be different." Stetson said it's nice to see Stewartville business owners join forces with each other and help keep the funds locally. "I know that $200 doesn't sound like a lot of money, but I think that it really showcases that the city wants to help and finds creative ways to be able to do that," Stetson said.

The deadline to be reimbursed for cleaning supplies is September 1st. Make sure you keep all the receipts because you'll submit them online with the application. And if you've already bought cleaning supplies, it still counts! They just had to be purchased after May 18th. Click here for the application.