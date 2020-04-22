Clear
Stewartville breaks ground on new apartment complex amid pandemic

Construction crews with the project are practicing social distancing as best as they can.

Posted: Apr 22, 2020 6:04 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Even during a pandemic, communities are looking for opportunities to grow.

Stewartville city leaders and developers broke ground on a new apartment complex

It's called Flats 55, and is located across the street from Bear Cave Intermediate School on 11th Avenue NW.

Stewartville Mayor Jimmie-John King says right now is the time to keep moving forward.

"We're trying to show the world that we are still moving forward," King said. "We don't need to put everything on hold because of this pandemic. We still can have projects like this going and proceeding because there is light at the end of the tunnel and people are going to need places to live."

If all goes as planned, the project will be completed by next spring. The 55 units will be market rate apartments.

