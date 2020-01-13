Stewartville boys have the key ingredients to success

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Just like for any recipe you need to have all of the correct ingredients. When it comes to basketball, the Stewartville Tigers have all of them. They can score the rock, rebound well, and it doesn’t hurt to have a 6’8” player on the roster.

“We’ve got a group of players that we get together as a team and play good team defense and good team basketball, and we’ve been successful,” said head coach Adam Girtman.

The Tigers are off to a 10-2 start this season and they have all of the intangibles needed for success on the hardwood.

On average, point guard Nolan Stier and forward Will Tschetter combine for over 50 points-per-game. The 6’8” Tschetter leads the state in scoring averaging nearly 36 points per outing.

“Whenever he’s in everyone has to pay attention to him. If they don’t he’s going to score 70 points a game,” said Stier. “That takes two or three defenders off which he’s able to supply and lead the team in everything basically.”

With the defense all over Tschetter, how does he keep posting such impressive numbers?

“My teammates are doing a really good job of making extra passes, setting really good screens, and getting themselves open so it’s really hard for them to only key in on me when we have so many other threats,” Tschetter said.

The Tigers know much of the season remains before them and they’re focused. One game already circled on the schedule is a matchup with last year’s section champion, Lake City.

“Our determination to beat Lake City is one of the main things along with Caledonia,” said Bradon Holschlag. “They’re both seeded higher than us and we really want to bring it to them and I think that’s going to be our focus for the second half of the season and getting a good seed in the playoffs is going to drive us as well.”

The Tigers are keenly aware only one thing will get them where they want to be at season’s end.

“Practice. Practice harder. Practice like every practice is a game – it’s your last game,” Stier said.

“I think as long as we keep playing our hardest and coming every day to practice, I think that the sky is the limit,” Tschetter added.

The Tigers host Triton on Jan. 14 at 7:15 PM.