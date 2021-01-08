Clear

Stewartville bowling team left to find a new home

Striker's Corner will soon be closing.

Posted: Jan 8, 2021 6:36 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - COVID-19 continues to make its impact felt on local businesses. The closing of Striker’s Corner in Stewartville came as a surprise to everyone, especially the Stewartville bowling team who has now been forced to find a new home. Coach Shane Uptagrafft said the timing is less than ideal and it’s just another one of those things you never dreamed of happening.

“This year has been a very trying time with just taking the punches,” he said.

Uptagrafft is among the man who learned earlier this week that Striker’s Corner will soon be closing. The local bowling alley, restaurant, bar and liquor store was a poplar hangout filled with memories.

“I was part of a team that won state back in 2013,” Uptagrafft said. “A lot of great teams have come through here for bowling. A lot of good bowlers have come through here.”

Uptagrafft is now the head coach of the Stewartville bowling team. With the state tournament just over a week away, the team has been forced to find a new home.

“We had to scramble to find a new place to go practice for a week and luckily we were able to get Colonial up in Rochester. We’re going to practice there for a week before we head up to Lakeville.”

Uptagrafft expressed his gratitude to Colonial Lanes for being willing to provide his team with a place to practice. Still, he admits it does complicate the logistics of travel.

“We have some kids coming from Grand Meadow as well. That’s a heck of a drive for them already to come to Stewartville, so now to come up to Rochester – we’re asking a lot of some of these kids,” he said.

While the pandemic has made it more difficult for businesses to thrive, Uptagrafft remains hopeful that Striker’s Corner will eventually come back better than ever.

“Hopefully, hopefully, hopefully, somebody can take over this place and get it back open here soon.”

An owner of Striker’s Corner told KIMT News 3 on Thursday that it will remain open until they are sold out.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 429570

Reported Deaths: 5640
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin891751426
Ramsey38352710
Dakota31538291
Anoka29922339
Washington19199207
Stearns17384177
St. Louis13065225
Scott1142488
Wright1118494
Olmsted985465
Sherburne792761
Carver667334
Clay632078
Rice572460
Kandiyohi545667
Blue Earth519232
Crow Wing463268
Chisago435128
Otter Tail433954
Benton403983
Winona371145
Douglas360664
Nobles357646
Mower341726
Goodhue324950
Polk323352
McLeod314341
Morrison302243
Beltrami297544
Lyon292129
Itasca275041
Becker274737
Isanti274035
Carlton270338
Pine256412
Steele25649
Todd227129
Freeborn215218
Nicollet215035
Mille Lacs209245
Brown206433
Le Sueur201015
Cass198320
Meeker192133
Waseca182516
Roseau163115
Martin162025
Wabasha15922
Hubbard142837
Renville134039
Redwood133627
Chippewa129831
Houston125713
Dodge12454
Cottonwood123416
Fillmore11582
Wadena115512
Sibley10525
Rock105010
Aitkin104033
Watonwan10377
Faribault98111
Kanabec94818
Pennington91914
Yellow Medicine90614
Pipestone89822
Jackson8179
Swift81317
Murray8125
Pope7075
Marshall68915
Stevens6818
Clearwater67214
Lac qui Parle63915
Wilkin5999
Lake57615
Koochiching5639
Lincoln4681
Big Stone4493
Unassigned44368
Norman4158
Grant4127
Mahnomen3997
Kittson34418
Red Lake3144
Traverse2252
Lake of the Woods1601
Cook1090

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 291548

Reported Deaths: 4012
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk43303421
Linn17163258
Scott14794153
Black Hawk13147222
Woodbury12630172
Johnson1153147
Dubuque10952140
Pottawattamie8629102
Dallas834966
Story830832
Webster456366
Cerro Gordo446363
Sioux444347
Clinton431360
Marshall416758
Warren405737
Buena Vista382627
Muscatine370375
Des Moines367137
Plymouth343162
Wapello325693
Lee301728
Jasper301355
Marion288750
Jones264648
Henry255129
Carroll246631
Bremer232946
Crawford221622
Boone205115
Benton204140
Washington203329
Jackson183330
Mahaska182635
Tama181757
Dickinson177321
Delaware167533
Clay160917
Kossuth160735
Wright156921
Hamilton153225
Buchanan150917
Hardin149729
Fayette149421
Harrison149259
Clayton146047
Cedar144119
Winneshiek143719
Page140414
Butler137423
Floyd132636
Mills132215
Cherokee131625
Lyon129628
Poweshiek126024
Hancock123624
Allamakee122726
Calhoun12029
Iowa117821
Grundy114721
Winnebago113928
Jefferson112822
Louisa111526
Mitchell110231
Cass108740
Chickasaw107411
Sac107114
Madison10689
Emmet105728
Union105319
Appanoose102936
Humboldt101218
Guthrie99023
Shelby98126
Franklin96217
Palo Alto8639
Unassigned8280
Keokuk82325
Montgomery80317
Howard77718
Pocahontas76011
Monroe74417
Clarke7347
Ida71829
Davis66820
Greene6657
Adair64517
Lucas6258
Osceola6258
Monona57716
Taylor5719
Worth5603
Fremont4805
Van Buren47612
Decatur4594
Wayne40721
Audubon3948
Ringgold3898
Adams2813
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Mason City
Cloudy
20° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 9°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 16°
Areas of fog possible tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

