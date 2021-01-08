Stewartville bowling team left to find a new home

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - COVID-19 continues to make its impact felt on local businesses. The closing of Striker’s Corner in Stewartville came as a surprise to everyone, especially the Stewartville bowling team who has now been forced to find a new home. Coach Shane Uptagrafft said the timing is less than ideal and it’s just another one of those things you never dreamed of happening.

“This year has been a very trying time with just taking the punches,” he said.

Uptagrafft is among the man who learned earlier this week that Striker’s Corner will soon be closing. The local bowling alley, restaurant, bar and liquor store was a poplar hangout filled with memories.

“I was part of a team that won state back in 2013,” Uptagrafft said. “A lot of great teams have come through here for bowling. A lot of good bowlers have come through here.”

Uptagrafft is now the head coach of the Stewartville bowling team. With the state tournament just over a week away, the team has been forced to find a new home.

“We had to scramble to find a new place to go practice for a week and luckily we were able to get Colonial up in Rochester. We’re going to practice there for a week before we head up to Lakeville.”

Uptagrafft expressed his gratitude to Colonial Lanes for being willing to provide his team with a place to practice. Still, he admits it does complicate the logistics of travel.

“We have some kids coming from Grand Meadow as well. That’s a heck of a drive for them already to come to Stewartville, so now to come up to Rochester – we’re asking a lot of some of these kids,” he said.

While the pandemic has made it more difficult for businesses to thrive, Uptagrafft remains hopeful that Striker’s Corner will eventually come back better than ever.

“Hopefully, hopefully, hopefully, somebody can take over this place and get it back open here soon.”

An owner of Striker’s Corner told KIMT News 3 on Thursday that it will remain open until they are sold out.