Stewartville Veteran's Memorial Park needs donations

KIMT NEWS 3 - The city of Stewartville is in the process of building its own Veteran's Memorial Park.

It will be located on the south side of town and will be a place to honor those who served.

"It's a way for people in this community and around the area and people driving through to recognize the veterans in this area," Roger Peterson, the commander of American Legion Post 164 and one of the project organizers, said.

A donation from a local bank helps, but the project still needs more.

"Other parts of this country are tearing down memorials and monuments," Stewartville Mayor Jimme-John King said. "In Stewartville, we build them for our veterans. We build them for the heroes of our community and our nation, and I want our young people to realize that."

Organizers hope to have the park done by 2021, depending on if they meet the fundraising goal.

If you'd like to help, you can donate to the GoFundMe page.