Stewartville Tigers baseball turns it around in 2019

Just four wins a season ago, the team has already doubled their win total this year.

Posted: May. 5, 2019 9:53 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

STEWARTVILLE, Minnesota -- It's not about how you start, it's about how you finish. That's been pretty much the norm for the Stewartville baseball team in 2019.

Last Friday, the team defeated the Triton Cobras 5-4. After falling down 3-0 nothing through the first couple of innings, the Tigers rallied to win their third-straight game.

"Today was quite typical of what we've been doing throughout the course of the season, it's another tight ball game," Stewartville Head Coach Mark Schmitz said. "You really have to come and play every day, there's no doubt about it."

It's been a breakout season for Stewartville. A year ago, the team scraped across just four wins. Now the Tigers are 9-3, sitting toward the top of the Hiawatha Valley League alongside perennial powers such as Lourdes and Cannon Falls.

Among the stars of a senior-heavy team, starting pitcher Nathan Johnson threw a two-hit, complete game against Triton. He said the team learned from the struggles of last season.

"We didn't do very good last year, we didn't want the same season so we just kept working and learned from those things in the offseason and put it all together for this year," Johnson said.

Each and every win brings a little more fuel to the fire. Shortstop Andrew Simmons says the team gets a little more confidence after every game.

"Confidence is very key, we're doing the right things at the right time and hopefully we keep having that success for the rest of the year," Simmons said.

The seniors have helped bring the program to a place not seen in quite some time.

"We haven't been at this level for a while," Schmitz said. "We've been working back on a couple of five-win seasons here, six-win seasons there, seven, eight, we won 10 a couple of seasons ago. Like I said this group has really bought into the culture that we've been working on for a long time."

