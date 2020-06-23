Stewartville Public Schools asks for parent input as it plans for 2020-2021 school year

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Minnesota schools are planning for the unpredictable: how Coronavirus will impact the upcoming school year. The Minnesota Department of Education released guidelines last week to help schools shape three contingency plans for in-person learning, distance learning, and a hybrid of the two.

As schools prepare for the fall, the Minnesota Department of Education recommends collecting community input. To do so, Stewartville Public Schools is asking parents to fill out an online survey. The form gauges families' comfort levels when it comes to returning to school or continuing distance learning.

"We're making the best decisions we can with the information we have. The timelines we have to follow, how quickly we're able to communicate some of our decisions are all contingent upon direction and guidance that we get from the state," explains Superintendent Belinda Selfors.

Teachers and school staff are also asked to contribute their opinions in the process.

Click here to view the survey. It closes June 23 at 5 PM.

As of Monday morning, Stewartville has nearly 1,200 responses to the survey. Committees of teachers, administrators, and district leaders will be using the results of the survey to formulate drafts of plans for the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

The week of July 27th, the Minnesota Department of Education will release a final decision on what the start of the school year will look like.