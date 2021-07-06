Stewartville Public Library brings back it's "Activites To Go" program

STEWARTVILLE, Minn.- A popular remote summer program is back at the Stewartville Public Library. The library is continuing its program "Activities To Go."

Library director Nate Deprey says he wanted to continue it this summer as it allows people to do activities whenever it fits into their schedules.

"A new kit goes live every Monday. We've had a lot of demand. Every kit so far has sold out this summer. Getting to them as soon as possible is highly advisable."

The program began last summer during the pandemic when Deprey knew in-person programs wouldn't work out. Some of the activities include playing with marbles, making superheroes out of pipe cleaners, and other kid-friendly stuff.

"Our staff has been incredible. They've really tapped into creativity. We're putting the library in a place I never thought it would go and just really proud of all the work we're able to do."

"Activities To Go" will run until the end of August. Anyone who would like a kit can either drop in and pick one up or reserve one by contacting Stewartville Public Library.