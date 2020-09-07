Stewartville Public Swimming Pool Closes for the Season

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The beginning of Fall means the end of the season for many outdoor attractions, including the Stewartville Public Swimming Pool.

Today was the last day to take a dip there before the pool closed for the season.

Unfortunately unseasonably cold weather and overcast skies kept many swimmers out of the water.

Stewartville residents will now have to wait until next summer to break out their beach towels again.

"The pool will reopen next summer, usually around the beginning of June," said Cheryl Terhaar, Pool Manager of the Stewartville Public Swimming Pool.

Staff at the pool also expressed their gratitude to everyone who supported the pool this summer, and helped keep their doors open.