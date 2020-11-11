Stewartville man finds World War l veteran's cemetery marker

STEWARTVILLE, Minn- To stay active during the pandemic, Jim Parry decided to use his metal detector to see what he can find. The long time resident of the community was in Florence Park recently when he found a cemetery marker belonging to a World War l veteran.

"I pulled it out realized there might be a story to go with it," explained Parry.

The cemetery marker belonged to Private Charles Lenton, a former resident of the community.

The Stewartville teacher then contacted Zumbro Treasure Hunters and others to see if they had any idea of it and to look at more information about Priate Charkes Lenton and his life. He even went as far as contacting his former fifth grade teacher.

"He gave me a call and was able to send some doccuments about Private Lenton's life."

Lenton grew up in Stewartville and almost died from Spanish Flu before being deployed to Europe. Parry visited his gravesite after finding the cemetery marker. He was even put in contact with his great great niece.

"She's grateful that this find is allowing us to learn more about this man and honor him," said Parry.

Parry plans to have the cemetery marker displayed at the American Legion in Stewartville.